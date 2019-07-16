Sunrise Smart Start for July 16, 2019

A three-year-old boy is dead after falling into a grease trap behind the Tim Hortons on university ave. In Rochester.

Police got a call from the boy’s mother just before noon — saying he was missing.

Police are still working to determine what led up to the accident—

But they say it appears the grease trap hadn’t been secured.

A Rochester man who was hired to help an elderly woman with housework is now accused of raping her.

Police say 64-year-old James Pascalar sexually assaulted the 83-year-old victim from Brighton.

Pascalar is listed on the new york state registry as a level 3 sex offender and served 21 years in state prison.

State education commissioner Mary Ellen Elia says she is leaving her post as of August 31st.

She’s led the department since 2015.

Elia is the one who directed distinguished educator Jamie Aquino to review the Rochester City School District — a review that turned out to be highly critical.

We’re looking at another round of hot and sticky weather.

To offer some relief — the city of Rochester has declared another cool sweep for today.

This means spray parks will be open and pool hours will be extended.