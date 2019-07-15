Sunrise Smart Start for July 15, 2019

Rochester police have identified the man beaten to death this weekend on North Goodman Street.

38-year-old Jason wilder was found at the intersection of north goodman and Clifford Avenue around 8:30 Saturday night.

Police have charged 27-year old Tiquane Pratt with the murder — but they are still asking anyone with information to call 911.

The Orleans County sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found in Lake Ontario.

The crew of a fishing boat discovered the body three miles offshore yesterday morning — near point breeze.

Multiple agencies are working with the medical examiner to make a positive I.D.

We will share updates as more information becomes available.

The woman accused of shooting and killing a man on Brookdale Avenue in Rochester is due in court today.

28-year-old Martha Jones is charged with murder for the death of 34-year-old Micah Welch.

Welch was killed last Tuesday.

Jones is scheduled to return to court at 9:30 this morning.

She was denied bail on Friday.

Residents of a mobile home park in Lyons are worried after the town shut off the power there last week.

The town cited safety concerns and code violations at the canalside mobile home park.

The owner says a commercial generator will arrive today — but said he’s not sure when the power will be restored.