Sunrise Smart Start for August 7, 2019

Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Ridge Donut Cafe, Rubino’s team up for Italian cookie donut
Top Stories
Russian couple face losing custody of child after protest
Police: Motorcycle backfiring causes panic in Times Square
Camp Good Days: Celebrating 40 years of courage
Weather forecast: Beneficial rains today, stray T-Storm too
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Jarron Jones gets a shot with his hometown team, the Buffalo Bills
Top Stories
Whispers fueling McCoy
Top Stories
Bills Camp Tonight season finale: August 6, 2019
One final practice at Bills Training Camp
Bills cornerback EJ Gaines sidelined with groin injury
Bills sign Jarron Jones, Rochester native, former Notre Dame lineman
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Camp Good Days: Celebrating 40 years of courage
Top Stories
Rochester man accused of damaging room at del Lago Resort
Top Stories
News 8 Celebrates for August 7, 2019
News 8 Honor Roll for August 7, 2019
Elderly man charged with DWI after rollover on Genesee Street
Woman accused of killing Lyft driver while under the influence pleads guilty
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Sunrise Smart Start for August 7, 2019
News
Posted:
Aug 7, 2019 / 07:03 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 7, 2019 / 07:03 AM EDT
Your top stories for Wednesday, August 7th.
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Weather forecast: Beneficial rains today, stray T-Storm too
Adam Interviews
More Don't Miss