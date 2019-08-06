Skip to content
RochesterFirst
Rochester
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
International
Washington-DC
Business News
Entertainment News
Your Local Election HQ
Adam Interviews
News 8 Archives
Crime
Education
Weird News
Digital Exclusives
Top Stories
Sunrise Smart Start for August 6, 2019
Top Stories
New York solar installation will produce industrial steam
Hundreds hold vigil at NRA headquarters for shooting victims
Syracuse football holds day three of preseason camp
Family spots shark feeding frenzy off Myrtle Beach
Weather
Weather
Today’s Forecast
8-Day Forecast
Almanac
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Weather Cameras
Weather Dogs
Hourly Forecast
Weekend Forecast
Weather Watchers
Traffic
Sports
National Sports
The Bills Report
Rochester Pro Teams
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Every Team Has A Story
Western NY PGA Tips
Top Stories
Syracuse football holds day three of preseason camp
Top Stories
Former 13 year old prodigy Sills ready to take on NFL
Top Stories
Bills players show off their dance moves at training camp
White trying to “grab” more national respect
Bills Camp Tonight: August 5, 2019
Bills Camp Tonight: August 4, 2019
Video Center
All Video
Sports Video
Live
CBSN Live
Kucko’s Camera
Top Stories
Family spots shark feeding frenzy off Myrtle Beach
Top Stories
Cool Sweep in effect: Where to stay cool in Rochester
Top Stories
Pastor accused of messaging underage girl appears in court
American Red Cross always in need of blood donations
75th anniversary of Safe Haven Holocaust Refugee Shelter
Residents react to proposed RG&E rates hikes ahead of public hearings
Lifestyle
Around Town
Health News
Recalls
Be Inspired
Ask The Experts
Home Improvement
Career Connection
Fuel Finder
Games
Community
News 8 Events
Calendar
News 8 Celebrates
Honor Roll
Golden Apple Award
Golden Apple Scholarship
Extraordinary People
Community Photos
Friend For Life
Plugged-In Parent
Zoo Life
Rescan
New York State Fair
TV Schedule
Contests
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Alexa
Email Alerts
Text Alerts
CBS Full Episodes
TV Schedule
Work For Us
Rescan
Keep WROC
Search
Search
Search
Sunrise Smart Start for August 6, 2019
News
Posted:
Aug 6, 2019 / 07:12 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 6, 2019 / 07:12 AM EDT
Top stories for Tuesday, August 6th.
Dont Miss
WROC-TV is Changing Frequencies
Bills Training Camp guide: Tickets, parking, events and more
Weather forecast: Muggy today, mainly p.m. showers, thunder
More Don't Miss