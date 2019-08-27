Sunrise Smart Start for August 27, 2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– One person suffered minor burn injuries after a two-alarm fire in Rochester this morning.

Crews were called around 1:00 a-m —to the Hamilton apartment building on Mount Hope Avenue.

Firefighters found an air conditioner on fire up on the eighth floor.

They say it caught fire in an apartment — and the resident threw it into the hallway.

Nobody else was injured.

Firefighters say the explosion which destroyed a Rochester home last week — was intentional.

Randal Jackson was found dead in the basement.

The fire department and Rochester Gas and Electric say he had tampered with the gas lines — allowing gas to fill the house.

Jackon had defaulted on his mortgage and the home was up for auction.

New development is underway at the former sears store at Eastview Mall.

Dicks sporting goods will relocate from its current store across from the mall, into the sears building at the mall.

Sears closed back in November.

The new store will be double the size — and include a fenced-in outdoor field area for customers to try out equipment.

Construction could start at the end of this year.

There are a few light showers showing up on radar right now. The keyword here is light. Most of us are not seeing much more than a few drops.

You can expect more clouds than the sun through the day today.

The best chance of seeing any sun will come much later this afternoon.

Temperatures will still be at levels typical for the end of August with highs into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.