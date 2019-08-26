Sunrise Smart Start for August 26th, 2019

Monroe county completed its safety sweep of about 2,500 grease trap covers.

This after a three-year-old fell into a grease trap at Tim Horton’s on University and died back in July.

Police say that cover was made of plastic and didn’t support the boy’s weight.

The county says it found four locations with insecure trap covers.

We’re told those have been fixed.

The jury will deliberate today in the trial of Kali Watkins.

The former teacher and coach is accused of raping a 14-year-old student in the women’s locker room at Webster Schroeder high school.

One juror was thrown off the case Friday after talking about the trial with someone in the courthouse hallway.

The Brighton police department is searching for a man who robbed the Citizen’s Bank on South Clinton Avenue.

It happened on Saturday.

Police say the suspect robbed the bank around 4:00 in the afternoon.

He was wearing a black blazer, sunglasses and a black hat.

Those who know the suspect or have any information are asked to contact Brighton police.

The Brighton police department is searching for a man who robbed the Citizen’s Bank on South Clinton Avenue.

It happened on Saturday.

Police say the suspect robbed the bank around 4:00 in the afternoon.

He was wearing a black blazer, sunglasses and a black hat.

Those who know the suspect or have any information are asked to contact Brighton police.

Mondays can be tough but the weather today is anything but. We have some of the finest weather imaginable to talk about for the day today with sunshine mixed with wispy high clouds. Humidity levels will stay low and breezes will be gentle.

Temperatures to0day will top out in t