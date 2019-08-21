Sunrise Smart Start for August 21, 2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– A crash knocked out power along Chili Riga Center Road overnight.

Police say a pickup truck failed to make a turn — causing it to go off the road and hit a utility pole snapping it in half.

The truck flipped and hit a boat trailer at a nearby home.

The driver was injured but is expected to be okay.

He’s been arrested and charged with DWI.

Inspectors have cleared the electrical system at the canalside mobile home park in Lyons.

That’s good news for residents who have been without power for weeks.

The park is now in foreclosure.

A bank is moving in to take control of the property.

By a vote of three-to-two — Rochester city council approved the controversial re-development plan for the Colgate Rochester Crozer Divinity School.

The campus is located on south goodman street near Highland Park.

Developers want to build two new apartment buildings there.

Neighbors say they’re worried about the impact this plan could have on traffic.

The Village of the victor is warning residents to boil their water for the next couple of days.

The village says e-coli was found in the drinking water last week.

All residents are asked to boil their tap water for one minute before using it.

Showers and a few scattered thunderstorms some with very heavy rain and lightning moving through the area now. This won’t last. In fact, most of this rain should be gone by 9 a.M. Leaving us with a considerable amount of dry time midday and into the afternoon before a couple more thunderstorms pop largely south and East of Rochester.

Another warm day is ahead.

Temperatures top out in the middle 80s. And of course, it will be warm and humid.