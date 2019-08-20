Sunrise Smart Start for August 20, 2019

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC)– Here are the top stories you should know for your Tuesday.

A crash on Humphrey Road in Chili sent five people to the hospital overnight.

Police say 24-year-old Ryan Dewald was speeding when he missed a curve and hit an embankment.

He was thrown from the car.

Three backseat passengers were able to get out.

The passenger in the front seat had to be freed by firefighters.

Dewald is charged with reckless driving, unreasonable speed, and failure to maintain lane.

The suspect in a deadly fight on Saratoga Ave. in Rochester is due in court today.

Officers found 61-year-old Tommy Rash unconscious.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

35-year-old Steve Woodard has been arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide.

A former high school teacher returns to court on rape charges today.

Kali Watkins is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl.

Watkins was her former basketball coach and teacher at Webster Schroeder.

In court yesterday — the victim told the jury Watkins attacked her in the locker room — forcing himself on her.

The trial is scheduled to continue at 1:30 this afternoon.

Two local heroes will be honored at tonight’s city council meeting.

Darius Dillard and Nate Williams kicked in the door of a burning home on Emerson Street in Rochester last week — saving the family inside.

Rochester mayor lovely warren will issue a proclamation in their honor tonight.