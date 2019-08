AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.44"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 8.02"FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:25 AMFRIDAY SUNSET: 8:01 PM

A sprawling area of High pressure over the Great Lakes will be with us for the next several days setting the stage for some of the finest late summer weather imaginable with low levels of humidity, excellent visibility, and ample sun. Nights will be crisp and cool and days will be bright, and pleasantly mild. Enjoy today's feel of Fall. Yesterday's high of 76° was the lowest high we've seen in Rochester in about a month! Today will be even cooler. Temperatures climb only into the lower 70s by this afternoon in the city. It will be in the upper 60s in the Bristol Hills and along the Lake Ontario shoreline. There will be a mix of sun and puffy fair weather cumulus clouds. Once the sun sets, the instability clouds associated with the heating of the day will disappear leaving us with a mainly starlit, crisp, cool night. Expect some southern valleys to check in with lows in the upper 40s by Saturday morning.WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Sprawling High pressure will continue to dominate the weather scene. The only caveat on Saturday may be some clouds coming in off of Lake Ontario in the morning associated with a weak disturbance and a northerly flow of air. The disturbance should make a quick exit early in the day allowing for increasing amounts of sun and temperatures into the lower 70s for a high Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks exquisite with brilliant sun throughout the day. The morning will start off in the upper 40s. Highs will be in the middle 70s. This may be one of those top notch, top 10, chamber of commerce kind of days. It will be just perfect for all of your outdoor weekend activities. Looking ahead to next week, expect a slight warming trend. The next opportunity for showers of any import won't arrive until sometime later Tuesday or Wednesday.