ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) – Some headlines from our Smart Start this morning!

A child and her mother were shot overnight on Ripley St. Both are expected to recover.

A male student at St. John Fisher College is attempting to sue the school for defamation after being acquitted of rape charges in 2016.

A Job Fair is to be held to fill temporary positions at the New York State Fair. The majority of those jobs will be needed throughout the entirety of the N.Y.S. Fair’s 13-day run.