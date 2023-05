CHILI, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Gas and Electric is reporting more than 6,000 customers without power in the Town of Chili Sunday morning.

Several neighbors in the area from Beaver Road to Paul Road reported hearing a loud bang around 6:30 a.m. as they lost power.

As of 7 a.m. RG&E lists 6,200 customers without power.

According to RG&E’s website, estimated restoration time is 9:30 a.m.

News 8 has reached out to RG&E on the cause of the outage.