Summer theatre fuels passion to perform

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — OFC Creations is producing over 50 shows with its campers this summer.

Camp Director Courtney Larking and camper Ethan Rodriguez discussed the process for the upcoming staging of “Newsies” Friday during News 8 at Noon.

“For ‘Newsies’ we have 50 campers in our program for two weeks and it’s been already a very long week I would say, but a lot of fun,” said Larking. “They come in on day one, they learn the audition materials, and then they get the cast that night of what role they’re playing. And then from there, they’re going into full rehearsals each day and they’re learning their lines, going home and memorizing everything. So it’s a very exciting thing for them.”

Rodriguez performed in “Newsies” at Greece Athena, and is enjoying the chance to play Jack Kelly this summer as well. “It’s a very cool experience because you see how Athena put it together and then see how OFC Creations puts it together,” he said. “Athena is at a good pace and making sure everyone has this, this, this, and then OFC Creations is just like, okay, you learn the dances during the scene, learn the acting, go home, memorize it all and then just go back and repeat.”

With a cast of 50 performers, Rodriguez is also meeting lots of peers who share his passion. “It’s cool because it’ll help me prepare when I’m older because when you go into auditions for like Broadway things, you don’t know all the people. So it gives you that life chance experience.”

Larking wants to nurture a love for theatre in each camper. “My goal for them is to walk away with at least one thing that they’ve learned because that will help them prepare them either for a better real-life experience or even in their own school productions.”

“Newsies” will hit the stage at the Kodak Center on August 23 and 24. For tickets and more information, visit the OFC Creations website.