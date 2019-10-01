Summer musical launches in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Broadway Theatre League season kicks off with “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” on stage at the Auditorium Theatre through Saturday, October 5.

The musical production team and performers spent the month of September prepping the show locally. Rochester audiences are the first to see it on stage.

Performers Olivia Elease Hardy and Erick Pinnick discussed the iconic singer and her story Tuesday during News 8 at Noon. The musical illuminates Summer during three periods of her life – “Duckling Donna,” “Disco Donna,” and “Diva Donna.” We see her develop a dream of performing and then follow her path to stardom.

The songs are some of the most popular tunes of the late 1970s and early 1980s: “Hot Stuff,” “Bad Girls,” “I Feel Love,” and “She Works Hard for the Money” to name a few. But her story of one of perseverance, overcoming challenges and taking control of her career.

Hardy and Pinnick said you’ll be singing and dancing along with the performers on the stage.

For tickets and more information about “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” visit the RBTL website.