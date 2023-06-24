ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Senator Jeremey Cooney and partners kicked off the summer with a barbecue Saturday afternoon, offering free lunch, community resources, and fun for the whole family.

The Summer Kickoff BBQ was free and open to all. Residents enjoyed a free barbecue, an ice cream truck, bounce houses, a bike giveaway, petting zoos, and more for kids and families to do together.

Senator Cooney says, “It’s the beginning of summer and the end of school, and a lot of parents are calling our office, probably asking themselves: What are they going to do with their kids? We have all of this free time ahead of ourselves— we wanted to provide those resources right here to the community.”

The event highlighted resources such as city recreation centers, literacy programs, summer camps, and other fun, safe summer activity options for kids to enjoy.

Coming together and offering an out-of-school giveaway and resources available to families, Pastor Nolan Williams from Ark of the Covenant Church of God by Faith aims to bring hope to the community. “We have so much violence that is going on within our city, and we thought this would be a great time to offer something that can bring peace and bring healing,” says Pastor Nolan.

The barbecue and resource fair was held at Jones Square Park across from the Church.

Senator Cooney and partners at Molina Healthcare, Ark of the Covenant Church, AYR Wellness, and The Beat 105.5 hosted this event.