Summer jobs for Rochester youth

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Works! plans to operate its Summer Youth Employment Program this summer.

That could mean valuable summer jobs for Rochester’s youth.

Theodore Jordan, the Youth Services Manager for Rochester Works!, discussed the program, who is eligible, and how to apply Tuesday during News 8 at Sunrise.

The Rochester Works! Summer Youth Employment Program is a collaboration with the City of Rochester. It is open to youth ages 14 to 20. It is not open to college students. There is no deadline to apply, but Jordan encouraged youth to get their applications in as early as possible.

To apply, go online to: apply.summeryouthemployment.org.

Jordan noted there is no guarantee of a job. Given the pandemic, check the website for any updates.