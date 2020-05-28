Suits accuse retail chains of flooding Ohio with painkillers

Live Now
News 8 Now: Streaming newscasts online
1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Coronavirus Facts First
County by County COVID-19 Counter
County by County COVID-19 Counter
Open For Business
Open For Business
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Live, Interactive Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute
County By County Coronavirus Tracker
Open For Business
Live, Interactice Map of Global Coronavirus Cases
Class of 2020 High School Senior Salute

Suits accuse retail chains of flooding Ohio with painkillers

News

by: MARK GILLISPIE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP) — Five retail chains flooded two Ohio counties with tens of millions of prescription painkillers through their pharmacies while taking few if any steps to stop drugs from being illegally diverted, according to updated lawsuits unsealed in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.

The counties are Lake and Trumbull in northeast Ohio. Their lawsuits made public Wednesday allege CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Walmart and Giant Eagle helped fuel a national drug crisis that resulted in more than 430,000 deaths since 2000.

The counties’ complaints are scheduled for trial in May 2021 before U.S. District Judge Dan Polster, who is overseeing more than 2,000 lawsuits filed by governments, tribal authorities and others in Cleveland.

Their lawsuits are the first to target retail chains as both distributors and dispensers of prescription painkillers.

Ohio’s much larger Cuyahoga and Summit counties settled a lawsuit against drug manufacturers and distributors ahead of trial last November for $260 million.

A trial for claims by Cuyahoga County, which includes Cleveland, and Summit County, which includes Akron, against retail chains is scheduled for November. Pharmacies are not part of that complaint after an appeals court sided with the companies, saying Polster improperly included them.

According to the latest lawsuits, the chain’s pharmacies bought more than 61 million oxycodone and hydrocodone pills, painkillers most frequently diverted and abused, in Lake County between 2006 and 2014. That is roughly 266 pills for every Lake County resident during that period. The chains’ Trumbull County pharmacies received 67 million of those pills, roughly 320 pills for every resident.

“They were keenly aware of the oversupply of prescription opioids through the extensive data and information they developed and maintained as both distributors and retail sellers of opioids,” the lawsuits claim.

The companies “facilitated the supply of far more opioids that could have been justified to serve a legitimate market,” the lawsuits said.

CVS spokesman Michael DeAngelis in a statement said that opioids are made and marketed by drug manufacturers, not pharmacists, and the lawsuits’ use of “decades old documents without context is misleading and doesn’t change the facts.”

“Pharmacists dispense opioid prescriptions written by a licensed physician for a legitimate medical need,” DeAngelis said.

Walgreens spokesman Phil Caruso referred to an earlier statement from the company that said it never manufactured or marketed opioids and delivered prescription painkillers only to its pharmacies. Pharmacists are obliged to fill prescriptions from physicians as they are written, the company said.

Walmart, Rite-Aid and Giant Eagle did not respond to requests for comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss