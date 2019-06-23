Success Beyond Negativity holds Peace Rally at City Hall

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC-TV) Local organization Success Beyond Negativity held a peace rally in Rochester at City Hall on Saturday in efforts to end violence and spread education about its impact on the community.

Emoni Barnes is the president of Success Beyond Negativity. Barnes lost her friend when she was 12 years old. Since then she’s lost four more.

Barnes started the organization to spread awareness about the violence the she sees on an everyday basis.

“We all lost friends, in our same age group, so we basically don’t want that to happen no more and we want to put a stop to it,” Barnes said.

Success Beyond Negativity is planning more events throughout the year and want to add to their 15-member organization.

Those who wish to learn more or to get involved are encouraged to email the organization at Successbeyondnegativity1@gmail.com