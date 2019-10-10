SU taking on NC State Thursday night

RALEIGH, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For only the third time this year, the Syracuse football team is on the road and in a crucial game against North Carolina State.

Weekday kickoffs are not as rare, but Thursday kickoffs are. Since 2002, this is just the fourth time the Orange are playing on a Thursday and just the first since 2011, which was an overtime win over Wake Forest. When you factor in the primetime atmosphere of the game and the conference opponent on the other side, the players see this as a pretty good opportunity.

“I definitely think it’s a little more oomph. I would make it just like an NFL team playing on a Monday night or a Sunday night. It’s a primetime game. Obviously every game is important, and when you get a chance to play games like this, you got to take advantage of your opportunities. Just got to go out there and execute. We got to play as a team. We got to leave it all out there on the field,” Moe Neal said.

“Something a little different. Me personally, I never played in a Thursday game. Even in high school, everything’s been Fridays, Saturdays. And little leagues on Sundays. So this is my first time ever on a Thursday game, so I’m looking forward to it,” said Tommy DeVito. “Its a lot of fun. The week coming up to it is a little different. I know we had the bye week, which helps us out a lot. It’s gonna be something new for a lot of us.”

