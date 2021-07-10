SU student arrested for having firearms on campus

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Syracuse University student living on South Campus was arrested for having guns on campus on Thursday, according to Department of Public Safety Chief Bobby Maldonado.
Maldonado said the student has the appropriate gun permits, but New York State law prohibits carrying firearms on college campuses.
With the help of the Syracuse Police Department, SU’s Department of Public Safety took the student into custody, who was then placed on interim suspension.
Maldonado’s statement read:
The safety and well-being of our campus community and our neighbors remains our top priority. Weapons are not welcome on our campus and anyone found to be in possession will face the appropriate disciplinary action.
Today’s successful apprehension is the result of an individual’s willingness to report suspicious activity. Maintaining a safe community is on all of us. I can’t stress it enough: if you see something suspicious, don’t wait, report it immediately.DPS CHIEF BOBBY MALDONADO