SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — The Syracuse University Football team is heading to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, December 29, 2022.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

The Orange will play the Minnesota Gophers out of the Big 10 conference.

A few highlights from previous Pinstripe Bowls.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 30: Quarterback Ryan Nassib #12 of the Syracuse Orange gets around a diving tackle by Terrence Sweeney #16 of the Kansas State Wildcats during the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 30, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 30: Travis Tannahill #80 of the Kansas State Wildcats misses a catch in the endzone against the Syracuse Orange during the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 30, 2010 in New York, New York. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 29: Snow covers a goal marker before the New Era Pinstripe Bowl between West Virginia Mountaineers and the Syracuse Orange at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images) NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 29: Head coach Doug Marrone of the Syracuse Orange hoists the trophy after victory over the West Virginia Mountaineers in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on December 29, 2012 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

The Orange played in the inaugural Pinstripe Bowl in 2010 and also in 2012.

The Orange won both games. (beating Kansas State in 2010 and West Virginia in 2012)