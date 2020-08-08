Study: Smoking weed is bad for your heart

(CNN) — New research says marijuana is not good for your heart.

The American Heart Association advises people to avoid smoking or vaping cannabis products.

According to the association, pot “contains components similar to tobacco smoke.”

Some smokers could suffer heart attacks, chest pains and other heart-related illnesses.

Clinical Pharmacologist Robert Page said people who use measured doses of medicinal marijuana may lessen some of the potential harms.

The scientific statement was published in Wednesday’s American Heart Association journal.