Study shows dementia may have a connection to common medications

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dementia is all too common among seniors and a recent study shows a connection to common medications.

According to a study by Kaiser Health News, medication like antidepressants and sleep aids can cause an appearance of dementia in some seniors who take them.

The study adds that some of these medications block a chemical in the brain and can cause memory loss.

“If you’re worried about a loved one who might be having memory problems or confusion and it’s sudden, a culprit could be a new medication and I would defiantly make sure they see a physician and ask about the new medication and does it have any anticholinergic properties,” said Rochester Regional Neurologist Dr. Marla Bruns.

Dr. Marla Bruns adds that you should not just stop taking your medication without talking with your doctor first.