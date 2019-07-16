Study: Opioid overdose costs over $6 million in Monroe County

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) A new research study out today estimates the opioid overdoses in Monroe County cost taxpayers over $6 million in 2018.

The study was done by an RIT student and under the supervision of the Monroe County Sheriff’s office. The study looked into overdoses cases in 2018 but from two different standpoints — the costs of fatal and non-fatal overdoses. Sheriff Todd Baxter said you could never put a price tag on life, but wanted to get a snapshot of the costs of each opioid overdose in the county.

“An overdose without death there might be a Narcan and a quick trip to the hospital, but an overdose with a arcan there might be a trip to the hospital, and the patient might stay five or six days for other complications,” said Sheriff Baxter. “You can just imagine the bills adding up very quickly, and most of these folks don’t have insurance.”

According to Baxter, taxpayers end up footing the bill. Their study showed that the average costs of each non-fatal overdose are around $1,976. The hospital visit after being rushed, there is $2,000.

In cases where the person died from an overdose, the average costs are $3,870 in the first responder, investigator and Medical Examiner’s Office costs.

In the courts, their data shows based on 94 opioid arrests 2018, the average costs to prosecute an individual is around $1,380. The cost of incarceration is $130 per day. According to the study, an inmate could stay up to 114 days under the crime. The costs associated with housing these individuals, Sheriff Baxter says its average at $1,398,823.40.

“Seventeen thousand and five hundred dollars a day to Monroe county taxpayer, to all of us you know, that’s a shocking number when you look at it and a very conservative number,” said Sheriff Baxter.

Baxter said that a way to lower these costs is through prevention and education, especially helping overdose survivors in the recovery process so they won’t relapse.