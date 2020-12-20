Study: Jefferson, Lewis counties ranked in top 5 for property tax value in NYS

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two North Country counties were raked in the top five New York State counties for having the best overall value on property taxes.

A recent study conducted by Smartasset determined where residents in New York State receive the most value for their property taxes. The study found that both Jefferson and Lewis counties ranked in the top five counties.

According to the study, Lewis County was ranked third and Jefferson County was ranked fifth for “where property taxes are going the furthest.” These findings were based on the quality of local schools, home values and effective property taxes.

Findings from the study are outlined below.

Lewis County:

1.88% property tax rate

7.00 school rating

11.94% home value growth

30.69 overall value index

Jefferson County:

1.66% property tax rate

6.00 school rating

13.43% home value growth

30.19 overall value index

The top five New York State counties are compared in the following table.

Rank County Property Tax Rate School Rating Home Value Growth Overall Value Index 1 Kings 0.66% 8.00 19.42% 45.41 2 Queens 0.88% 9.00 11.98% 35.46 3 Lewis 1.88% 7.00 11.94% 30.69 4 Richmond 0.92% 9.00 8.53% 30.52 5 Jefferson 1.66% 6.00 13.43% 30.19

For full findings from the study, click here.