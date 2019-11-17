wxbanner

Study finds many pregnancy deaths were preventable in Ohio

COLUMBUS, O.H. (AP) — The state Department of Health said a study shows more than half of pregnancy-related deaths in Ohio over a four-year period were preventable.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the statewide study released Friday shows that 57 percent of 89 reported pregnancy-related deaths from 2012 to 2016 could have been avoided.

The study found a concerning racial disparity between black and white mothers.

While 17 percent of the women giving birth were black, they accounted for 34 percent of pregnancy-related deaths in the state.

Pregnancy-related deaths are defined as deaths that occur during or within a year of pregnancy and are caused by a medical issue aggravated or induced by pregnancy.

Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton said the state must work to prevent all pregnancy-related deaths and calls the racial disparity “unacceptable.”

