Study finds connection between head trauma and depression

(CNN) — New research found a link between repetitive head impacts and later in life depression.

The study, published in the journal Neurology, found that as trauma increased, so did depressive symptoms.

Tests of memory, learning, processing speed, and reaction time also revealed a similar pattern between head trauma and worst cognitive function later in life.

One of the study leads says this does not mean all people with repetitive hits to the head will develop later-life problems with cognitive functioning and depression.

However, it proves that exposure plays an important role in the development of these problems.

The study was limited, as researchers pointed out they did not know the degree of repetitive impacts or the frequency of traumatic brain injures in participants.