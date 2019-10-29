Students carve pumpkins with 3D technology

BERGEN, N.Y. (WROC) — Students in the Byron-Bergen Central School District are upgrading the tech when it comes to carving pumpkins.

Fifth and sixth grade students are designing jack-o-lanterns virtually, and then 3D printing them.

Photo Provided: A student project takes on the shape of a pumpkin.

“I have two printers and many students and I want to fill the display case with as many projects as possible,” Craig Schroth, a teacher in the district, said in a statement.

Schroth is using this festive idea to introduce his students to 3D modeling while inspiring creativity.