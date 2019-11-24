Student volunteers clear RIT trail

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A group of volunteers from the group ASEZ, which stands for Save the Earth from A to Z, spent their Sunday clearing leaves off of the Quarter Mile Walkway at the Rochester Institute of Technology to keep one of the popular pathways on campus safe.

More than 25 volunteers from the group collected 57 bags of leaves.

The event was put on as part of a worldwide crime prevention campaign in addition to keeping the school safe, especially for those who will be staying on campus during Thanksgiving break.

ASEZ is an international volunteer group consisting of university student members of the World Mission Society Church of God. Last year, ASEZ carried out cleanups in over 7,000 different regions around the world.

The group’s vision is to unite students regardless of their location, culture, or religion.

The Reduce Crime Together movement aims to have a safe and peaceful society by reducing crime rates through volunteer activities that college students can take part in.

“I think it’s a great way for RIT students to come together, and students from Syracuse, Buffalo, and Brockport, too. I think it’s just a fun way to do something that you know will make you feel better about coming to RIT. Just doing something that you don’t normally do on the weekends,” Daniela Carllio, who’s a student at RIT and a club member of UBUNTU ASEZ. “It’s good for RIT and it makes you feel better about being a student here.”

Images courtesy of World Mission Society Church of God.