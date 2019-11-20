Student to be charged in Eastridge bomb threat

EAST IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (WROC) — The Irondequoit Police Department has identified the ninth grade student who was responsible for the threat that led to an evacuation of the Eastridge High School on Friday.

IPD said the search stemmed from a bomb threat that was written on the wall.

According to IPD, the ninth grade suspect — whose identity was not released — will be arrested as a juvenile delinquent and petitioned into the Monroe County Family Court.

He will be charged for falsely reporting of an Incident in the first degree and making a false written statement.

The investigation into the threat concluded on Monday and the school district posted an update on its website saying the issue has been resolved and the individual responsible will pay for the emergency response costs.

“The individual has been identified and will face the appropriate consequences under the school district code of conduct. I want you (and your students) to be aware that this incident has been resolved so that your students feel safe returning to school on Monday.”