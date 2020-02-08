Student tests negative for coronavirus at Cornell University

ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR) – A student at Cornell University has tested negative for the coronavirus while another student is being tested.

The student had met with the Tompkins County Health Department this past Sunday and was put under isolation while the test results were being evaluated.

The test results came back on Thursday and showed that the individual did not have the coronavirus.

Since then, the student has been released from isolation.

According to officials at Cornell, another student is currently being tested for the virus, and has been put into isolation while the test results are being evaluated.

Cornell urges students in Ithaca who have flu-like symptoms to call Cornell Health at (607) 255-5155. This number is available 24/7.

According to a release from the Tompkins County Health Department, the coronavirus is spread through the air by coughing or sneezing, close personal contact or touching services where the virus has been.

If you would like to know more about the coronavirus, call the hotline available for New Yorkers at (888) 364-3065.