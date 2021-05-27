Student sculptures fuel fundraiser to help replace Whiskey 7 engine at Warplane Museum

GENESEO, N.Y. (WROC) — The National Warplane Museum showed off their collaboration with the students of the Metal Trades Program at the Mount Morris Career and Technical Education Center for the museum’s yearly fundraiser. The students created aircraft inspired sculptures.

The auction for the sculptures runs from June 1-12 here.

Sometimes, working in the field can lead to some exceptional views. Had to take a moment and soak it all in at the National Warplane Museum in Geneseo.



More on the cool fundraiser there in a bit! #ROC #DanoPano @News_8 pic.twitter.com/wXmzW7RvWH — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 27, 2021

Normally, the fundraiser will help benefit another organization in need. This year its helping the museum itself. So this year, like many things, it’s a bit different.

“When we were asked to consider the Museum for our sculpture project, two years ago actually, then COVID came and everything went dormant,” said BOCES instructor Olie Olson. “This has been a real challenge because many of the project, or pieces, had been started by seniors who graduated.”

This year’s challenge involved taking parts that were hanging around the museum.

Nick and Matt from Livonia hold up their helicopter. It’s all made from scrap parts that the National Warplane Museum had around the hangar.



All of the BOCES student sculptures will be auctioned off in the museums yearly fundraiser. This time, it’s benefiting museum. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/xV4HcoNvHe — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 27, 2021

“Many museums like our’s we develop an inventory of parts, and some are usable, and some are not,” said Craig Wadsworth, a volunteer with the museum. “So when we invited the school over, we went through our storage area, and we found peieces of engine and other parts of aircraft.”

“They were like ants on a sugar bun,” Olsen said.

Some the displays featured a helicopter, from Nick Lasher and Matt Staho from Livonia, that featured a used heat sink and other metallic parts, to a gnome with a fuselage tip for a hit, and even a scale replica of the iconic Whiskey 7 aircraft; complete with original parts and screws from the plane itself.

This year is different because all the funds benefit the National Warplane Museum.



Specifically, the iconic Whiskey 7 needs a new engine, & it’s a $85,000 fix.



Proceeds go towards that repair. One student even made a scale replica of the plane using its own old parts! @News_8 pic.twitter.com/aI6Ud0WNN5 — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 27, 2021

“From the table I grabbed the mufflers from the Whiskey 7, and I though those could be used for the engine housings,” said Cole Carney from Wayland-Cohocton.

This tribute is fitting. The iconic warplane actually needs a little tender loving care. One of the engines needs repair.

Wadsworth says the parts and repair comes out to about $85,000.

Right before I left, I managed to snap in this photo of all of the kids who helped to build sculptures.



Both the kids and the instructors say that they learned a lot about metallurgy, welding, and being creative while being craftsman. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/U3Z3b4F4ZQ — Dan Gross (@DJG_Music) May 27, 2021



