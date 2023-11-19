ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department responded to a fire at a side-by-side duplex during the early morning hours Sunday on Gladys Street in Rochester. When firefighters arrived to the scene they saw heavy fire coming from multiple windows on the second floor of the wooden-frame duplex at around 4:45 a.m.

“Crews advanced hose lines and began an aggressive interior attack only to find that the interior stairs had already been compromised by the large amount of fire,” firefighters said. “Unable to reach the second floor safely and reach the seat of the fire, the order was given by Command to quickly perform a search of the first floor and basement and switch to a defensive attack.”

Firefighters say the first floor was unoccupied and possibly vacant and under renovation.

The RFD said crews used large diameter hose lines to extinguish the fire from the exterior and were able to contain the fire to the one building and prevented fire damage to neighboring homes.

Firefighters spent over an hour bringing the fire under control and representatives from the RFD’s Fire Safety division and the City of Rochester’s Building Bureau were contacted and responded to the scene to help.

According to the RFD, due to the large amount of fire damage and fire crews being unable to safely make entry to find and extinguish remaining “hot-spots” the home will likely need to be torn down.

The RFD says no civilians or firefighters were injured.