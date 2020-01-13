Strong winds cause damage and power outages

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)– A storm system brought strong winds into the area, causing power outages and leaving many people spending Sunday cleaning up.

Some in Browncroft Apartments and Townhomes say they were without power for most of the day.

“Nothing was on it started getting cold like immediately,” said Tierney Deegan, a Rochester resident. “We weren’t expecting the whole building to be shut off and then the lights on the streets were off to so traffic was pretty bad too.”

On Rochester’s Northeast side, on harris street at aerial park, a giant utility pole snapped in two and came crashing down.

The wires wrapped around trees, which also were damaged and at least one car was demolished. No one was injured.

In Monroe County, there were reports of scattered damage in all the suburbs, but especially on the west side.

Several poles were down in Spencerport and homes were damaged by falling trees and other debris.

Utility crews and tree service companies were still out Sunday night to clean up.

Many people said they could hear the winds howling throughout the morning, and woke up to a rough sight outside.

“A lot of debris you know and parts of the trees branches were falling off,” said Uchenna Nwokocha, a Rochester resident.

“The were debris in the parking lot and all over the road. It was ugly,” said Deegan.

Outside Monroe County, a similar situation in Attica, in Wyoming County.

The back wall of the historic Williams Opera House crumbled in the high wind. That caused the second floor to collapse onto the first floor. No one is allowed in or near the building until repairs can be made.

Power outages were reported through the area as well, over 2,000 customers were without power Sunday at 12:58 p.m, according to RG&E.