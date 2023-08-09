ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Friday, the Strong National Museum of Play will open a new exhibit celebrating 50 years of hip-hop.

Organizers say the exhibit will show how hip-hop “inspired joy, play, and fun while creating a new art form.”

The exhibit will also explore the wide-ranging cultural influence of hip-hop and includes many artifacts from the museum’s collections.

Local hip-hop group Miracles Dance Center will perform at the unveiling of the museum’s exhibit. Organizers say this will tie in with New York’s wider Summer of Hip Hop.

The exhibit will debut Friday at 1 p.m. on the second floor of the museum.