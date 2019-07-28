Strong Museum holds sensory-friendly day

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Strong National Museum of Play hosted a fun but quiet day on Sunday morning for children with sensory difficulties.

Sensory-Friendly Sunday was a way for children with special developmental, sensory, physical needs to be able to enjoy the museum in a comfortable and accepting environment.

The museum had fewer guests, the lights and sound were turned down, and there was extra visual safety signs.

There were also quiet sensory-friendly toys and story readings.

Admission to the event also included entry to the relaxing Dancing Wings Butterfly Garden.