ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Strong Museum is renaming its newly renovated auditorium to the ‘Paychex Theater’.

It’s to acknowledge the $250,000 gift from the company which went to several improvements. The theater has a new projector, stage curtain, sound system, lighting, an assisted listening system for people with hearing aids and a renovated front entrance area.

This is part of Strong’s $60 million expansion project which includes a 90,000-square-foot expansion.