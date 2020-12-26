Strong administers vaccines Christmas Day, achieves 4,000 doses in ten days

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Four thousand doses of COVID-19 vaccine in just ten days. This, an achievement for Strong Memorial Hospital Friday, as they continue to administer doses of both Pfizer and now Moderna vaccines to all employees.

The effort did not stop for Christmas Day. You get in, get your shot, and back to work you go. That’s how organizers like Kathy Parrinello, Chief Operating Officer describe the vaccination process. Quick, simple, and safe.

“We are spending the holiday vaccinating health care workers and patient care and patient care settings, and it is so exciting,” she said.

Waiting in line, not just nurses and doctors, but everyone from interpreters, public safety workers, transporters more.

One of them, Brian Rushford, public safety officer for Strong.

He put off his Christmas morning at home to make time for the first item on his Christmas list.

“As soon as we get home we’re going to celebrate Christmas, been simple in line less than five minutes.”

But Rushford’s Christmas is different for another reason too. His twenty-six year old son was just released from the hospital last night, after battling COVID-19. The experience of getting this vaccine today – is a personal one.

“Not being able to be there with him, worried about him constantly, was really hard,” he said.

Now, his son is home with family, something Rushford says – another great Christmas present.

Strong says they’re Pharmacy has played a big role behind-the-scenes in vaccine distribution, they’ve been storing them and prepping them for the clinics each day.