String of car larcenies in Victor prompts Sheriff’s warning

VICTOR, N.Y. (WROC) — Over the past weekend there have been multiple car larcenies in the northern part of the Village of Victor.

12 victims have been identified, all around Church Street, Lynaugh Road and Lane Road developments.

Personal items including cash and electronics were stolen from the unlocked motor vehicles that were parked in the residence driveways.

The larcenies appear to be occurring during the later hours of the day.

Residents are asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (585) 396-4638 if they have cameras on their homes with video of any suspicious activity or persons in the area.

Sheriff Henderson also advises all residents to keep their cars locked — even when parked in the driveway.