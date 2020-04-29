Strike the healthy balance for screen time

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Dr. Mathew Devine, the Medical Director for Accountable Health Partners and Highland Family Medicine, discussed ways to strike a healthy balance when it comes to screen time during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Devine highlighted three screen time strategies:

Cut yourself some slack

Remember not all screen time is bad

Embrace boredom

Dr. Devine said don’t be vigilant about enforcing screen time rules or schedules. Give some slack if it helps you get your footing. He added educational screen time can be beneficial, noting there’s a difference between playing a video game and enjoying music or learning something new. Also, screen time can be a good way for people to stay connected while staying at home. At the same time, look for ways to use your imagination away from screens. Dr. Devine said finding meaningful ways to pass the time is an important life skill for children to learn.

