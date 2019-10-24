wxbanner

Stretchy, lovable slime takes up residence in New York City

This Oct. 21, 2019, photo shows Sara Schiller stretching cloud slime during a preview of the Sloomoo Institute in New York. An immersive, 8,000-square-foot museum dedicated to all things slime opens Friday for a nearly six-month celebration before hitting the road to other locales. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

NEW YORK (AP) — Slime, the bedazzled stretchy sensation that has spawned social media influencers and fans of all ages, is taking up residence in New York City.

An immersive, 8,000-square-foot (743.22-sq. meter) museum dedicated to all things slime opens Friday for a nearly six-month celebration before hitting the road to other locales.

The so-called Sloomoo Institute has a sticky lake walk and a DIY bar. There’s also the opportunity to don a poncho and get doused in slime for an extra $30 added to the $38 ticket price.

This Oct. 21, 2019, photo shows a timeline of the history of slime during a preview of the Sloomoo Institute in New York. An immersive, 8,000-square-foot museum dedicated to all things slime opens Friday for a nearly six-month celebration before hitting the road to other locales. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

The institute’s founders say the idea is simple, to spread joy and slime’s powers of rejuvenation and relaxation. Skeptical? There’s a nook with an EEG machine to show your brain on slime.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

