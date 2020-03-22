Streets are dark the night before all non-essential business close

Twenty-four hours before the Sunday deadline to shut down non-essential businesses, the usually busy streets of downtown Rochestyer are empty.

“Today’s a bad day; I mean, today’s a bad day for business,but a good day for society because we all have to do our part to flatten the curve,” said Bill Herring Saturday night.

Herring owns upstate tattoo in Greece; it’s considered non-essential

“I would love to stay open but the thing is the more people hang out and get together the more the virus can spread and we don’t want that,” he said.

Since he’s closing, he’s giving away the gloves he and his staff were using to give tattoos.

Helping neighbors is something we’ve seen consistently from Rochesterians, but businesses having to close indefinitely is leaving many local entrepreneurs uncertain.

“That’s the scary part; you don’t know what’s in store for the future,” Herring added.