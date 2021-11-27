Stray bullet goes through window, kills man eating Thanksgiving dinner

(CBS) – A Thanksgiving dinner turned tragic inside a Pennsylvania home when a 25-year-old man was shot and killed by a stray bullet that pierced through a window, CBS Philly reports. The man, Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma, was eating Thanksgiving dinner with his family at the time and had nothing to do with the shooting, according to authorities.

“A sad scene, man. It was a sad scene, very bad,” said William Holmes, a resident of Norristown, where the shooting took place.

“Sitting in there, you know, with your family for Thanksgiving and you would never expect for anything like that,” Holmes said.

Family told police a bullet went through the window and hit Palaez Moctezuma at the table. People who live nearby say they heard the loud, rapid shots. Others say they saw a family member wave paramedics over for help.

Police are searching for 19-year-old Kevon Clarke, who they say is armed and dangerous.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at a Thanksgiving dinner party earlier Thursday, according to police. At the party, Clarke and his girlfriend, Jacqueline Brown, and two other individuals were asked to leave, according to police. Following their exit, people at the house discovered that alcohol was missing.

Brown was later notified about the theft from her cousin, who was at the party, and arrangements were made to return the stolen alcohol.

As the cousin was parked and waited for Clarke to come outside with the alcohol at his home, he brandished a gun, which led to her quickly driving off. She heard multiple gunshots as she drove away, police say.

Investigators later found seven projectiles in the area, including one live round. They determined the bullet that killed Palaez Moctezuma came from Clarke’s shooting location, using two different surveillance videos and analysis of the bullet hole in the window. Two other male suspects were seen on the video, police say.

“This is the second innocent bystander killed this year by a senseless dispute that turned to gun violence by someone who is not even legally able to own a gun,” District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said.

“We will find this shooter and the others involved in this killing and seek justice for the murder of an innocent man, who wasn’t safe even in the confines of his own home,” Steele said.

Clarke is wanted for first-degree murder and other charges.