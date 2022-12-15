ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Family, and strangers near and far are searching for Ken Deland, the missing St. John Fisher student who was studying abroad in France.

Deland has been missing for over two weeks.

Authorities said he was last seen in a store in Montelimar on Dec. 3, and was last in communication with parents on Nov. 27. His phone ‘pinged’ once on Nov. 30, and hasn’t had activity since.

The search is quickly gaining national attention, and grabbing the eyes of many on social media as well.

Those living in the U.S, and even those living throughout France want to help find him.

A Facebook group called, ‘Help Find Kenneth Deland,’ has reached over 500 members.

Of those members is Alice Boulliez, who lives in Southern France; the region where authorities believe Deland may be.

She came across the news online, and quickly shared the word in other Facebook groups.

“I used to live in Grenoble, so there was that link as well,” she said. “I realized just how difficult it is for somebody who doesn’t speak the language, and who arrives in a country where everything is slightly different.”

She mentions the weekend he was last spotted, Dec. 3, and says that was a hectic weekend for travel. Train stations throughout the region were on strike, including the route that takes you to Marseilles – a city Deland had mentioned.

“All the trains were in a complete muddle,” said Boulliez. “People were trying to find alternative ways of moving…desperately trying to find other means of transportation.”

Also in the Facebook group is Kailin Mundt of Fort Worth, Texas, who studied in France herself, for two years.

“I thought that this was unique, because I do have some connection to France,” she said.

Mundt understands the challenges of living abroad, and said she wants to help in any way she can – especially through social media. She mentions creative ideas, like searching location tags.

“Especially with Millennials and Gen z, social media is the way to connect,” she said. “One girl said look at the snapchat [location tags] and I was like, ‘that is so smart’, I’ll probably have to look at some Tik Toks from the area as well.”

His parents tell us it’s not like him to go off the grid, and they said he was in constant communication with them before the disapearance. News 8 has been checking in with family periodically.

The family also launched a website, called ‘Find Ken Deland’, where you can submit tips.