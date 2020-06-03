1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church R Community Bikes Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Trinity Lutheran Church Unistel Industries Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Story behind hopeful photo amid tense protests in Oklahoma City

News

by: Nexstar Media Wire and Brent Skarky (KFOR)

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A moment during the protests this weekend in downtown Oklahoma City is forever stamped into the memory of a demonstrator and an Oklahoma City police officer.

A picture, taken by Bryan Terry for The Oklahoman, shows Sgt. Amy Hanson holding hands and praying with Drew Rhodes.

Rhodes is an educator with the Oklahoma City Public School District.

Rhodes said at first, he had his hands up along the barricade in a fist in anger. “But my shoulders got heavy, I just brought the fist down to an open because I don’t want to lead in hatred.”

He held his hand out to multiple officers who turned him down; agitators in the crowd even told him to forget about prayer.

Then, Sgt. Hanson saw him.

“I was very compelled to go talk to him,” Hanson said. “He was peaceful. He was just waiting, just waiting for someone to make contact, talk to him.”

Rhodes said it was like there was something pulling them together to connect.

“We both had the same feeling. We were both drawn towards each other. Love, powerful soul, just soul to soul, just a connection, still feel it,” said Rhodes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Hoops

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss