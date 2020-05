Friday's strong to severe thunderstorms are long gone, as is the rain along with it. We're setting the stage for a solid start to the weekend. Clouds will remain stubborn in the morning, but the plan is for the overcast to melt away by afternoon. That bodes well for the Whiskey 7 flyover as rain won't be a player to watch the show.

Plan on afternoon highs in the lower to middle 60s. Not quite the warmth of Friday, but can't complain. Sunday starts dry, and there's building evidence suggesting rain holds off until the afternoon. But once it arrives, we could be in for a LONG stretch where it doesn't stop. Low pressure to our west will stall out, possibly getting a moisture boost from what could be Arthur in the Atlantic. It's a setup that screams heavy rain, and flooding is the main concern we have with this.