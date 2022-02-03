Storm brings plenty of shoveling, snow blowing, sledding and even skiing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shoveling: bad for the back, great for burning calories. Alex Gilman was out in Webster putting the work in to sharpen his appetite for whatever mom was cooking inside. “Probably meatloaf, mac and cheese, I don’t know,” says Gilman.

Matt Haering in the city was using this new extra-wide 36-inch shovel; he learned his lesson last go-’round. “I made the mistake when we got over a foot two weeks ago coming out once. It took like three and a half hours. So yeah, I’ve been out three times, and maybe a couple more,” says Haering.

Julie Ferrari in Webster says she’ll also be out a few more times to avoid a big job later. “It’s heavy snow, so, I’ll come out in intervals,” she says.

Dennis Paone in Webster says enough with doing this the old-fashioned way; he’s using his snowblower. If he doesn’t do it, no one else will. “Yeah, she’s in there now,” he says gesturing indoors about his wife. “She’s not going to do it,” he says laughing.

Snow blowin’ Chuck House in the city says this storm isn’t much. “Oh it’s nothing, really,” he said, ready for whatever Thursday brings.

Others spent the snow day living their best lives. Carolyn Argust was cross-country skiing in the city. She says she can’t get enough of this weather. “I love seeing the snow, everything is so beautiful,” she says.

Jay Black and his friend were watching ‘Rush Hour 2’ on the couch but then decided to make the most of it all sledding at Cobb’s Hill. “So yeah, that’s how we ended up here, it’s getting kind of cold out here, though so we’re going to go back and watch movies,” says Black, on his way BACK to the couch.