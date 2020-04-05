Stores limiting customers to enforce social distancing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC)— Big box stores like Walmart and BJ’s Wholesale Club has started limiting how many customers are in the stores at a time, as part of their effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Customer at the Walmart on Brandt Point drive in Webster, had to wait in lines and be called into the stores one by one, part of the new measures to make sure shoppers follow social distancing.

For Terry Overstreet, the new social distancing measure Walmart is taking gives him and his family piece of mind.

“Yeah I’m worried we’re diabetics,” said Terry Overstreet, a Rochester resident. “I think they did the right thing to do it like that we all should protect ourselves.”

Starting this weekend, Walmart stores nationwide will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet inside the stores at any given time-that equals about 20 percent of a store’s capacity.

The move could increase wait times, but for customers like Katrina- it’s worth the added safety.

“Today is like really busy the lines is really long, you know, not to frustrating but they move at a good pace but overall I try to get in and the hell up out of there,” said Katrina, a Walmart shopper.

Other big box stores are also taking steps to keep customers and employees safe.

BJ’s Wholesale Club will also start to limit customers inside the store and have added things like cough guards and social distancing signage to encourage safety precautions.

Beside the store safety measures, many customers are also taking their own steps to stay safe and are just hoping every follows the rules while in public.

“I’m wearing facemasks I want to protect myself,” said Robert, a Walmart shopper.”Everybody be safe take care of yourself and do what the people tell you to do.”

The customer limits are the latest in a number of things Walmart is already doing including installing Plexiglas guards at checkout and pharmacies, and floor decals throughout stores to show appropriate social distancing.