ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A stolen truck ran a red light Sunday night, causing a multiple-vehicle accident at an intersection, according to the Rochester Police Department.

According to police, the stolen truck was heading northbound on Dewey Avenue when it ran a red light at West Ridge Road, causing another vehicle with a green light to hit the truck.

Investigators say the stolen truck then spun off and hit three cars that were stopped at the red light. They add that the driver of one of the stopped cars, a 57-year-old man from Erie County resident, was later taken to Strong Hospital.

When officers arrived, they said the stolen truck had rolled over with three people stuck inside.

Inside the stolen truck, police say, were a 37-year-old woman from Monroe County and a 29-year-old Rochester man. They add that the driver of the stolen truck, a 45-year-old man from Rochester, was removed by Fire Department personnel from the vehicle and transported to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

No other severe injuries were reported, according to the RPD.

Rochester police say that neither of the passengers in the stolen vehicle were charged, but the driver has been issued numerous traffic tickets and will face criminal charges.

The intersection has since reopened to traffic.