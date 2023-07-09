ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Rochester Police are investigating another crash involving a stolen Kia Sunday evening.

RPD said a stolen Kia Sportage ran the stop sign on Epworth Street at the intersection of Dr. Samuel McCree Way around 6:45 p.m. It hit a Chevrolet SUV and then struck a utility pole.

Police said the occupants of the Kia ran off before they arrived. Three people were in the Chevrolet. One of them, a 22-year-old female passenger from Newark, was treated and released at Strong Memorial Hospital for minor injuries.

RG&E was on scene repairing the pole.

The incident remains under investigation, anyone with information is asked to call 911.