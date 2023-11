ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — On Saturday, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office received an alert of a possible submerged vehicle in the Erie Canal near Clover St.

Deputies and the Pittsford Fire Department responded and found the vehicle which had appeared to have been there for some time. Deputies say the car became visible due to the water level in the canal being lowered.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was reported stolen out of the city of Rochester in July, 2023.